Nick Allen News: Three hits in Monday's win

Allen went 3-for-4 with an RBI in Monday's win over the Rockies.

The 26-year-old led Atlanta in hits on a night when the team took advantage of Coors Field to rack up 14 knocks in total. Allen remains a glove-first shortstop, but he's provided more offense than expected this season to supplant Orlando Arcia as the starter, slashing .292/.352/.338 through 21 games with four steals, four RBI and seven runs.