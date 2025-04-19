Fantasy Baseball
Nick Hernandez headshot

Nick Hernandez News: Optioned to Sugar Land

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2025

The Astros optioned Hernandez to Triple-A Sugar Land on Saturday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

With Forrest Whitley (knee) returning from the injured list, Hernandez will head back to the minors in order to create space on the active roster. The 30-year-old righty never made an appearance for Houston after being recalled Tuesday, but he could be an option for the Astros later in the year after starting with a 1.29 ERA at Sugar Land.

Nick Hernandez
Houston Astros
