Nick Kurtz Injury: Hit by pitch, exits game

Kurtz was removed from Saturday's Cactus League game against the Rangers after getting hit on the hand by a pitch, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Kurtz took a 94-mph fastball off his hand in the seventh inning of Saturday's contest and was immediately replaced on the basepaths. The 22-year-old prospect will presumably undergo imaging in the Athletics' clubhouse to make sure he avoided serious damage, and the team should offer an update on his status in the near future.