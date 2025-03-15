Fantasy Baseball
Nick Kurtz headshot

Nick Kurtz Injury: X-rays negative on hand

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Kurtz, who was hit by a pitch on his right hand during Saturday's game against the Rangers, underwent X-rays which came back negative, Jessica Kleinschmidt of TheComeback.com reports.

Kurtz took a fastball off his hand in the seventh inning and was taken out of the game immediately. Initial imaging didn't reveal any fractures, but he'll continue to undergo tests to determine the severity of the injury.

Nick Kurtz
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
