Nick Kurtz Injury: X-rays negative on hand
Kurtz, who was hit by a pitch on his right hand during Saturday's game against the Rangers, underwent X-rays which came back negative, Jessica Kleinschmidt of TheComeback.com reports.
Kurtz took a fastball off his hand in the seventh inning and was taken out of the game immediately. Initial imaging didn't reveal any fractures, but he'll continue to undergo tests to determine the severity of the injury.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now