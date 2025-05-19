Nick Lodolo News: Cruises to fourth win

Lodolo (4-4) collected the win Monday at Pittsburgh, allowing one run on four hits and one walk over six innings with seven strikeouts.

After allowing a first-inning RBI double to Joey Bart, Lodolo stymied the Pirates en route to his sixth quality start of the season. The Cincinnati southpaw efficiently worked through six frames in 89 pitches, generating a solid 12 whiffs. Across 58.2 total innings, Lodolo has pitched to a 3.22 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 49:10 K:BB. He will face a much tougher test this weekend in his next start, currently scheduled to be at home against the Cubs, who have scored the second-most runs in MLB.