Nick Lodolo headshot

Nick Lodolo News: Dazzles in third win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Lodolo (3-2) picked up the win Sunday at Colorado, allowing two hits and one walk over seven scoreless innings. He struck out nine.

The Cincinnati southpaw had no trouble in the thin Coors Field air, efficiently picking up his fourth quality start on just 91 pitches. Lodolo completely silenced the Rockies, scattering two singles and generating 15 whiffs. The 27-year-old has been fantastic to open the season, pitching to a 2.25 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 27:5 K:BB across 36 innings. He is currently scheduled to make his next start against the Nationals at home next weekend.

