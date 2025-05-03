Nick Lodolo News: Swarmed by Nats

Lodolo (3-3) took the loss against Washington on Saturday, allowing seven runs (six earned) on 10 hits and two walks while striking out four batters over 5.1 innings.

Lodolo fell behind early, giving up two runs in the first inning. He yielded another tally in the fourth and then was chased in the sixth after giving up four more runs, three of which came on an Amed Rosario homer. This was a frustrating performance for Lodolo, who had shined with a nine-strikeout, seven-inning scoreless effort in Colorado his previous trip to the mound. Consistency has been an issue for the southpaw this season -- he's racked up four quality starts in seven appearances but has surrendered 13 earned runs over 15.2 frames across his other three outings. Lodolo still holds a solid 3.27 ERA, and he'll look to bounce back in his next start, which projects to be a road matchup in Atlanta.