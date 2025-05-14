Nick Lodolo News: Yields three runs in loss

Lodolo (3-4) took the loss Wednesday against the White Sox, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks with four strikeouts over 5.1 innings.

Lodolo failed to complete six innings for the fourth time in his last six starts, getting pulled midway through the sixth frame after yielding a solo home run to Lenyn Sosa. During that six-start stretch, Lodolo is 1-3 with a 4.76 ERA and 34 strikeouts across 34.0 innings.. He's expected to make his next start Monday at Pittsburgh.