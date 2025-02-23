Nick Madrigal Injury: Departs with apparent injury
Madrigal was removed from Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals with an apparent injury, SNY.tv reports.
Madrigal took a hard fall after making a charging throw at shortstop during the opening frame and exited the contest. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, and the 27-year-old should be considered day-to-day until more information is available.
