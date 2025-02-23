Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nick Madrigal headshot

Nick Madrigal Injury: Departs with apparent injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Madrigal was removed from Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals with an apparent injury, SNY.tv reports.

Madrigal took a hard fall after making a charging throw at shortstop during the opening frame and exited the contest. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, and the 27-year-old should be considered day-to-day until more information is available.

Nick Madrigal
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now