Nick Madrigal Injury: Likely to miss season after surgery

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Friday that Madrigal will likely miss the entire season after surgery to repair a fractured left shoulder, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Madrigal suffered the injury during a Grapefruit League contest Sunday when he landed on the shoulder following an off-balance throw. He's already been placed on the 60-day injured list and his tenure with the Mets could be over before it starts, as Madrigal will be a free agent next offseason.