Nick Madrigal headshot

Nick Madrigal Injury: Likely to miss season after surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Friday that Madrigal will likely miss the entire season after surgery to repair a fractured left shoulder, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Madrigal suffered the injury during a Grapefruit League contest Sunday when he landed on the shoulder following an off-balance throw. He's already been placed on the 60-day injured list and his tenure with the Mets could be over before it starts, as Madrigal will be a free agent next offseason.

Nick Madrigal
New York Mets
