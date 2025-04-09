Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nick Martini headshot

Nick Martini News: Losing work to Veen

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Martini is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

As per usual, the lefty-hitting Martini is on the bench while the opposition sends a lefty (Tyler Alexander) to the hill. However, with the arrival of prospect Zac Veen from Triple-A Albuquerque, Martini's opportunities against right-handed pitching could start to become more limited as well. Veen drew the start in right field over Martini in the Rockies' 7-1 loss Tuesday, when the Brewers started right-hander Freddy Peralta.

Nick Martini
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now