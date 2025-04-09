Nick Martini News: Losing work to Veen

Martini is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

As per usual, the lefty-hitting Martini is on the bench while the opposition sends a lefty (Tyler Alexander) to the hill. However, with the arrival of prospect Zac Veen from Triple-A Albuquerque, Martini's opportunities against right-handed pitching could start to become more limited as well. Veen drew the start in right field over Martini in the Rockies' 7-1 loss Tuesday, when the Brewers started right-hander Freddy Peralta.