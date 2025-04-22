Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nick Pivetta headshot

Nick Pivetta News: Delivers scoreless outing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2025

Pivetta (4-1) allowed two hits and two walks over seven shutout innings Tuesday, striking out six and earning a win over Detroit.

Pivetta was dominant again Tuesday, letting just one runner reach scoring position. He's turned in seven scoreless frames in three of his five starts this season and dropped his ERA to 1.20 through 30 innings. He tossed 58 of 91 pitches for strikes in Tuesday's start, including 11 whiffs. Pivetta will carry a 30:7 K:BB into his next matchup, which is projected to be at home against the Giants next week.

Nick Pivetta
San Diego Padres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now