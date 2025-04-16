Nick Pivetta News: Earns third win

Pivetta (3-1) earned the win Wednesday over the Cubs, allowing one run on four hits and one walk over six innings. He struck out six.

It was another strong outing from Pivetta, with the lone blemish coming on a Kyle Tucker sacrifice fly in the third inning. The 32-year-old Pivetta's ERA is down to 1.57 on the year with a 0.83 WHIP and 24:5 K:BB through his first 23 innings with the Padres. He'll look to keep rolling in his next outing, currently lined up for next week in Detroit.