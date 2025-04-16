Nick Sogard News: Summoned to big leagues

The Red Sox recalled Sogard from Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday.

Sogard will likely be in line for a brief stay with the big club, as he was called up from Triple-A to replace Alex Bregman (personal), who was placed on the paternity list Wednesday but could be available as soon as Friday. While he's up with Boston, Sogard will provide the bench with some extra versatility; he's made starts at all four infield spots in addition to right field at Triple-A this season.