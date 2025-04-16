Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nick Sogard headshot

Nick Sogard News: Summoned to big leagues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

The Red Sox recalled Sogard from Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday.

Sogard will likely be in line for a brief stay with the big club, as he was called up from Triple-A to replace Alex Bregman (personal), who was placed on the paternity list Wednesday but could be available as soon as Friday. While he's up with Boston, Sogard will provide the bench with some extra versatility; he's made starts at all four infield spots in addition to right field at Triple-A this season.

Nick Sogard
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now