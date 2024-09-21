Weekly Hitter Rankings: Last Ups

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

And then there was one. As usual, the final week of the season has a lot of off days so teams could make up any remaining postponements. All but two clubs are scheduled for six games, with the Buckeye brothers, the Guardians and Reds, slated for just five tilts.

The Rockies are home all week, but due to a weak lineup, they project to score a below-average number of runs.

Among the teams competing for a playoff berth, the Tigers check in with the most favorable schedule.

Good luck. May all your fly balls become souvenirs and all your balls in play land safely.

Week of September 23 - 29

Weekly Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors

SB – Stolen Base Index

P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index

Runs – Runs scoring index