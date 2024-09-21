Fantasy Baseball
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Last Ups

Todd Zola 
Published on September 21, 2024

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

And then there was one. As usual, the final week of the season has a lot of off days so teams could make up any remaining postponements. All but two clubs are scheduled for six games, with the Buckeye brothers, the Guardians and Reds, slated for just five tilts.

The Rockies are home all week, but due to a weak lineup, they project to score a below-average number of runs.

Among the teams competing for a playoff berth, the Tigers check in with the most favorable schedule.

Good luck. May all your fly balls become souvenirs and all your balls in play land safely.

Week of September 23 - 29

Weekly Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors
  • SB – Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs – Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ624608381969910296989999
2ATL63360102102861009410510199100
3BAL6150611095939699104989898
4BOS606331071131089999107101102102
5CHC6153310310510310110099101100100
6CHW64233

Pitching Matchups

TeamMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZBirdsong RWebb RRay L Perez LDarvish RKing R
ATL Severino RPeterson LManaea LSinger RLugo RRagans L
BAL @Cortes L@Schmidt R@Cole R@Lopez R@Matthews R@Ober R
BOS@Francis R@Gausman R@Berrios R Bradley RBaz RPepiot R
CHC@Nola R@Walker R@Sanchez L Martinez RLowder RGreene R
CHW Kochanowicz RSuarez LAnderson L@Olson R@Hurter L@Skubal L
CIN @Bibee R@Cantillo L @Hendricks R@Imanaga L@Steele L
CLE Junis RAguiar R Verlander RArrighetti RBrown R
COL McGreevy RGray RFedde RBuehler RYamamoto RKnack R
DET Pepiot RLittell RAlexander LFlexen RBurke RCannon R
HOUMiller RGilbert RKirby R @Lively R@Boyd L@Williams R
KC @Parker L@Herz L@Corbin L@Fried L@Holmes R@Schwellenbach R
LAA @Cannon R@Martin R@Crochet LdeGrom RScherzer RHeaney L
LAD King RCease RMusgrove R@Quantrill R@Senzatela R@Feltner R
MIA @Ober R@Woods Richardson R@Festa R@Rodriguez R@Bassitt R@Francis R
MIL @Falter L@Ortiz R@Keller RQuintana LMegill RSeverino R
MIN Garrett LWeathers LCabrera RPovich LSuarez RKremer R
NYM @Schwellenbach R@Sale L@Morton R@Civale R@Montas R@Peralta R
NYY Kremer REflin RBurnes RJones RSkenes RFalter L
OAK Eovaldi RBradford LRocker R@Hancock R@Woo R@Miller R
PHISteele LAssad RTaillon R @Williams R@Gore L@Irvin R
PIT Peralta RMyers RRea R@Rodon L@Gil R@Cortes L
SD @Knack R@Flaherty R@Casparius R@Kelly R@Nelson R@Rodriguez L
SEA@Brown R@Valdez L@Kikuchi L Sears LEstes RBasso L
SF@Rodriguez L@Pfaadt R@Gallen R Gibson RMikolas RPallante R
STL @Feltner R@Gomber L@Freeland L@Black R@Snell L@Birdsong R
TB @Skubal L@Mize R@Montero R@Crawford R@Pivetta R@Houck R
TEX @Basso L@Spence R@Ginn R@Detmers L@Canning R@Kochanowicz R
TORHouck RBello RFitts R Bellozo ROller RMcCaughan R
WSH Ragans LLorenzen RWacha RSuarez LWheeler RNola R

