Nico Hoerner News: Collects two hits in win
Hoerner went 2-for-5 with an RBI in Friday's 10-0 win over the Brewers.
While other Chicago players have had splashier stat lines during the team's 20-13 start to the season, Hoerner has been a steady performer with a .289 batting average and six stolen bases across 29 games. The infielder has two multi-hit efforts over his last three contests and at least one hit in four of his last five appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now