Nico Hoerner News: Collects two hits in win

Hoerner went 2-for-5 with an RBI in Friday's 10-0 win over the Brewers.

While other Chicago players have had splashier stat lines during the team's 20-13 start to the season, Hoerner has been a steady performer with a .289 batting average and six stolen bases across 29 games. The infielder has two multi-hit efforts over his last three contests and at least one hit in four of his last five appearances.