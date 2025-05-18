Fantasy Baseball
Nico Hoerner headshot

Nico Hoerner News: Reaches four more times Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2025

Hoerner went 2-for-3 with two walks, two runs scored and an RBI in Saturday's 7-3 win over the White Sox. He also stole a base.

For the second straight game, Hoerner tallied two hits and a stolen base against the Cubs' crosstown rivals. He's now up to 10 steals on the season, and the infielder should continue to run frequently after swiping 31 bags in 2024. Hoerner is also helping fantasy managers with a .285 batting average, which is slightly ahead of his career .278 figure.

