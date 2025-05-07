Nico Hoerner News: Scores lone run Wednesday

Hoerner went 2-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Giants.

Hoerner was one of Chicago's lone offensive bright spots Wednesday, as he recorded half of the team's hits and the only run. The infielder has been mostly a singles hitter this year, with only eight extra-base hits and no home runs among his 38 hits overall, but he's still been fairly productive with a .281 batting average. Hoerner has also chipped in seven stolen bases in nine attempts, which is his main source of fantasy value.