Nico Hoerner News: Scores three times in romp

Hoerner went 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored in Friday's 13-3 win over the White Sox. He also stole a base.

Hoerner contributed to the easy win from the No. 8 spot in the lineup, as he set a new season high in runs scored and also stole his ninth base of the year. Despite sliding down toward the bottom of Chicago's order, the infielder maintains plenty of fantasy upside due to his ability to swipe bases. Hoerner recorded a total of 74 steals over the last two seasons combined.