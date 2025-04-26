Noelvi Marte News: Stays hot in win

Marte went 3-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored and was caught stealing in Friday's 8-7 win over the Rockies.

Marte delivered the first two Cincinnati runs then scored its sixth run. The effort continued a sizzling stretch for the third baseman, who is 11-for-22 with three doubles, two home runs, 10 RBI and five runs scored over the last five contests. After batting in the lower third of the batting order upon his arrival from Triple-A Louisville, Marte batted fifth the last two games.