Nolan Arenado News: Searching for hits this spring

Arenado is just 4-for-30 with one home run in his first 12 Grapefruit League games.

While the numbers aren't good, Arenado insists that he's "seeing the ball really well" this spring after having a "really hard time picking up the ball" last spring, per MLB.com. After an offseason of trade rumors, Arenado remains in St. Louis and will again be the club's everyday third baseman. He'll seek to bounce back offensively in 2025 after slashing a disappointing .272/.325/.394 with 16 home runs over 152 contests last season.