Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nolan Arenado headshot

Nolan Arenado News: Searching for hits this spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Arenado is just 4-for-30 with one home run in his first 12 Grapefruit League games.

While the numbers aren't good, Arenado insists that he's "seeing the ball really well" this spring after having a "really hard time picking up the ball" last spring, per MLB.com. After an offseason of trade rumors, Arenado remains in St. Louis and will again be the club's everyday third baseman. He'll seek to bounce back offensively in 2025 after slashing a disappointing .272/.325/.394 with 16 home runs over 152 contests last season.

Nolan Arenado
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now