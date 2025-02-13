Nolan Arenado News: Trade now considered unlikely

Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said Thursday that it's now likelier Arenado is the team's Opening Day third baseman than it is he's traded, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Arenado nixed a potential trade to the Astros in December and the Red Sox are no longer a potential landing spot after they signed Alex Bregman. Discussions with Arenado's other approved destinations have beared little fruit, so unless that changes or the player expands his list of teams to which he would approve a trade, it appears the 33-year-old is staying put. The domino effect is likely Nolan Gorman staying at second base, Brendan Donovan primarily playing left field and Lars Nootbaar shifting to center.