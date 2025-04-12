Fantasy Baseball
Omar Narvaez headshot

Omar Narvaez News: Makes good impression in debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 13, 2025 at 10:18am

Narvaez went 1-for-3 with three RBI in Friday's 11-1 win over the Red Sox.

Narvaez was recalled to the big-league club Thursday with Korey Lee (ankle) sidelined. He made his debut with the White Sox on Friday and delivered a two-RBI single in the seventh inning to record his first hit. Matt Thaiss should be Chicago's primary catcher for the time being, but Narvaez will mix in for occasional starts behind the dish.

Omar Narvaez
Chicago White Sox

