Omar Narvaez headshot

Omar Narvaez News: Promotion imminent

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

The White Sox are expected to select Narvaez's contract from Double-A Birmingham on Thursday, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.

Narvaez was released by the White Sox after failing to make the team's roster out of spring training, but he returned to the organization on a minor-league deal at the start of April. He was removed from his game at Double-A shortly after Korey Lee injured his ankle during the White Sox's loss to Cleveland on Wednesday, which is a strong indicator that Narvaez will fill in as catcher depth for the big-league club going forward.

