Omar Narvaez News: Receives call-up from Double-A

The White Sox selected Narvaez's contract from Double-A Birmingham on Thursday.

Narvaez was cut loose by the White Sox late in spring training after failing to win a spot on the Opening Day roster, but he rejoined the organization on a minor-league deal shortly thereafter. With top catching prospects Kyle Teel and Edgar Quero both in need of regular playing time at Triple-A Charlotte, Narvaez headed to the White Sox's Double-A affiliate and appeared in three games before getting a call-up in the wake of Chicago losing Korey Lee to a left ankle sprain. While he's up with the big club, Narvaez will likely see limited opportunities behind No. 1 backstop Matt Thaiss, and Narvaez could be designated for assignment once Lee is cleared to return from the injured list.