Oneil Cruz Injury: Dealing with back injury

Cruz was removed from Saturday's 3-2 extra innings loss to Atlanta due to lower back tightness, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

Per Stumpf, Cruz appeared to tweak his back in the ninth frame and was replaced by Liover Peguero. Cruz will undergo further testing to determine the severity of the injury, but he is in jeopardy of missing Sunday's series finale. Ji Hwan Bae would be in line to see more work in the outfield if Cruz is unable to play.