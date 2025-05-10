Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Oneil Cruz headshot

Oneil Cruz Injury: Dealing with back injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 10, 2025 at 5:28pm

Cruz was removed from Saturday's 3-2 extra innings loss to Atlanta due to lower back tightness, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

Per Stumpf, Cruz appeared to tweak his back in the ninth frame and was replaced by Liover Peguero. Cruz will undergo further testing to determine the severity of the injury, but he is in jeopardy of missing Sunday's series finale. Ji Hwan Bae would be in line to see more work in the outfield if Cruz is unable to play.

Oneil Cruz
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now