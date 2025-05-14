Oneil Cruz Injury: Out of Wednesday's lineup

Cruz (back) is not in the Pirates' starting lineup against the Mets on Wednesday.

Cruz is out of the lineup for a fourth consecutive game due to back soreness that flared up during Saturday's extra innings loss to Atlanta. The Pirates have an off-day Thursday, so Cruz will have additional time to rest ahead of Friday's series opener against the Phillies. Alexander Canario, Ji Hwan Bae and Bryan Reynolds will man the outfield for Pittsburgh on Wednesday.