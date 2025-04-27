Oneil Cruz News: Continues powering offense

Cruz went 2-for-4 with a walk, a solo homer and an additional RBI during Saturday's 8-4 loss to the Dodgers.

The 26-year-old opened the game with a leadoff homer and followed up with an RBI single in the fifth inning. Cruz has collected multiple hits in four of the last five games and has also homered in three of the past four. He has a .267/.370/.567 slash line with eight long balls, 16 RBI and 17 runs through 25 games, and he's also tied for the MLB lead with 12 stolen bases.