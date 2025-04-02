Oneil Cruz News: Flashes power, speed in win

Cruz went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Rays.

His fifth-inning solo shot off Ryan Pepiot was Cruz's second long ball of the season, while his first-inning steal was already his sixth in seven games. The 26-year-old stole a career-high 22 bags in 2024, but Cruz seems intent on erasing that mark by the All-Star break. He's batting .261 (6-for-23) with four runs, four RBI and a 6:7 BB:K to begin the campaign.