Oneil Cruz News: Power surge continues Thursday

Cruz went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Thursday's loss to the Angels.

Cruz is surging lately, having now socked five homers in his last eight games. During this span, the dynamic outfielder is batting .344 (11-for-32) with five long balls, eight RBI, seven runs scored and three stolen bases. The lefty-hitting Cruz tends to struggle versus southpaws, as evidenced by his .570 OPS in 25 at-bats against left-handers this year, but he leads the majors with 11 stolen bases so far.