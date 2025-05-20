Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Oneil Cruz headshot

Oneil Cruz News: Swipes two bags

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2025

Cruz went 0-for-2 with two walks, a run scored and two stolen bases Tuesday against the Reds.

Cruz was out of the lineup for five straight games due to a back injury last week, and he has yet to record a hit in 11 at-bats since returning. Tuesday also marked the first time he reached base in that span. While his performance has been poor lately, his willingness to run suggests he's starting to feel healthier.

Oneil Cruz
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now