Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Oscar Colas headshot

Oscar Colas News: Could get look at first base

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 6, 2025

The White Sox are considering moving Colas to first base this upcoming season, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

As Romero noted, a move from the outfield to first base could improve Colas' odds of making Chicago's Opening Day roster. Colas saw just 13 games of big-league action last season. He slashed .273/.368/.273 with just four RBI and zero extra-base hits across 38 plate appearances. The White Sox have a plethora of capable outfielders, including Andrew Benintendi, Luis Robert, Mike Tauchman, Austin Slater, Miguel Vargas and Dominic Fletcher. Colas would give Chicago a left-handed option to pair with Andrew Vaughn at first base.

Oscar Colas
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now