Weekly Hitter Rankings: Damn Yankees

Todd Zola 
Published on June 8, 2024

They may no longer be the Evil Empire, but the New York Yankees are sixth-highest scoring team in MLB with a chance to move up the ladder with a pair of favorable road series. The Minnesota Twins and Seattle Mariners also project for productive weeks, with both clubs at home for seven games. 

Eight teams have seven games this week, with only the Reds and Guardians slated for five.

The Brewers and Padres will each face four southpaws while the Athletics are slated for seven righties, all on the road.

Please come by for a visit after the individual player ratings are posted with the update late Sunday night/early Monday morning.

Week of June 10 - 16

Team Hitter Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors
  • SB – Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs – Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
ARZ615608381105105104103989797
ATL615331149485959899949393
BAL73461122861049491102115109112
BOS624609710894949290939393
CHC6153398979710010299959696
CHW7160

Pitching Matchups

TMMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZ Soriano RCanning RAnderson LFlexen RFedde RCannon R
ATL @Suarez R@Irvin L@Bradish RLittell RPepiot REflin R
BAL@Pepiot RFried LLopez RSale LSuarez LWalker RWheeler R
BOS Wheeler RSanchez LNola RGil RRodon LStroman R
CHC @Eflin R@Civale R@Bradley RGibson RPallante RMatz L
CHW@Gilbert R@Woo R@Miller R@Castillo R@Nelson R@Gallen R@Montgomery L
CIN McKenzie RBibee R @Peralta R@Wilson R@Rea R
CLE @Greene R@Lodolo L @Gausman R@Francis R@Berrios R
COL@Paddack R@Lopez R@Ryan R Ortiz RJones RSkenes R
DET Corbin LParker LIrvin R@Brown R@Verlander R@Arrighetti R
HOU@Harrison L@Hicks R@Webb R Mize RSkubal LFlaherty R
KCRodon LStroman RPoteet RCortes L@Yamamoto R@Stone R@Glasnow R
LAA @Montgomery L@Cecconi R@Pfaadt R@Howard R@Winn R@Harrison L
LAD Gray RDunning RLorenzen RRagans LLugo RSinger R
MIA @Megill R@Peterson L@Severino R@Gore L@Herz L@Corbin L
MILBerrios RKikuchi LBassitt R Abbott LMontas RGreene R
MINHudson RQuantrill RGomber LMedina RSpence REstes RSears L
NYM Luzardo LGarrett LMeyer RWaldron RDarvish RCease R
NYY@Lugo R@Singer R@Lynch L@Marsh R@Criswell R@Bello R@Crawford R
OAK@Cease R@Vasquez R@King R@Woods Richardson R@Ober R@Paddack R@Lopez R
PHI @Crawford R@Pivetta R@Houck R@Rodriguez R@Burnes R@Suarez R
PIT @Mikolas R@Gray R@Lynn R@Feltner R@Blach L@Hudson R
SDEstes RSears LHarris L @Manaea L@Quintana L@Megill R
SEAFedde RCannon RCrochet LNastrini RHeaney LEovaldi RGray R
SFArrighetti RBlanco RValdez L Sandoval LSuarez LSoriano R
STL Skenes RFalter LKeller R@Wicks L@Imanaga L@Taillon R
TBBurnes RTaillon RAssad RSteele L@Morton R@Schwellenbach R@Fried L
TEX @Paxton L@Buehler R@Miller R@Kirby R@Gilbert R@Woo R
TOR@Rea R@Rodriguez R@Myers R Allen LLively RCarrasco R
WSH @Flaherty R@Maeda R@Olson RMunoz RRogers LLuzardo L

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Todd Zola
Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
