Weekly Hitter Rankings: Damn Yankees

They may no longer be the Evil Empire, but the New York Yankees are sixth-highest scoring team in MLB with a chance to move up the ladder with a pair of favorable road series. The Minnesota Twins and Seattle Mariners also project for productive weeks, with both clubs at home for seven games.

Eight teams have seven games this week, with only the Reds and Guardians slated for five.

The Brewers and Padres will each face four southpaws while the Athletics are slated for seven righties, all on the road.

Week of June 10 - 16

Team Hitter Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors

SB – Stolen Base Index

P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index

Runs – Runs scoring index