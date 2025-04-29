Oswald Peraza News: Contributes as substitute
Peraza went 2-for-5 with one run scored and two RBI in Tuesday's 15-3 win over the Orioles.
Peraza entered Tuesday's game in the first inning for Jazz Chisholm (oblique). Peraza took advantage of the opportunity, smacking a two-run single in the fourth frame and finishing with his second multi-hit game of the season. With DJ LeMahieu (calf/hip) on the 10-day IL, Peraza would be a candidate to see his playing time increase significantly if Chisholm is sidelined for an extended period of time.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now