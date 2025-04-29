Oswald Peraza News: Contributes as substitute

Peraza went 2-for-5 with one run scored and two RBI in Tuesday's 15-3 win over the Orioles.

Peraza entered Tuesday's game in the first inning for Jazz Chisholm (oblique). Peraza took advantage of the opportunity, smacking a two-run single in the fourth frame and finishing with his second multi-hit game of the season. With DJ LeMahieu (calf/hip) on the 10-day IL, Peraza would be a candidate to see his playing time increase significantly if Chisholm is sidelined for an extended period of time.