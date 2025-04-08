Fantasy Baseball
Oswaldo Cabrera News: Getting afternoon off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Cabrera is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Tigers.

Even though Cabrera and Oswald Peraza are both right-handed hitters, the two appear to have settled into a de facto platoon at third base. All seven of Cabrera's starts have come against right-handed pitching, and all four of his absences from the lineup have come when the Yankees have faced left-handers. Peraza will make his third straight start against a southpaw Tuesday as the Tigers send ace Tarik Skubal to the hill.

