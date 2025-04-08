Oswaldo Cabrera News: Getting afternoon off

Cabrera is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Tigers.

Even though Cabrera and Oswald Peraza are both right-handed hitters, the two appear to have settled into a de facto platoon at third base. All seven of Cabrera's starts have come against right-handed pitching, and all four of his absences from the lineup have come when the Yankees have faced left-handers. Peraza will make his third straight start against a southpaw Tuesday as the Tigers send ace Tarik Skubal to the hill.