Pablo Lopez Injury: On track for weekend return

The Twins are expected to activate Lopez (hamstring) from the 15-day injured list to have him make a start during their weekend series versus the Angels in Minnesota, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Though Lopez is eligible to come off the IL for Thursday's series finale versus the White Sox, the Twins are listing Chris Paddack as their scheduled starter for that day, which implies that the right-hander won't be activated until at least Friday. Lopez looked sharp in his lone rehab start with Triple-A St. Paul this past Saturday, covering 4.2 innings and striking out four batters while allowing one earned run on three hits and no walks.