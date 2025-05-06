Pablo Lopez News: Fans 11 in dominant win

Lopez (3-2) picked up the win against the Orioles on Tuesday, allowing one run on two hits and one walk while striking out 11 over five innings.

Lopez set the tone in the first inning by striking out the side, which he also did in the third and fifth. His lone blemish came in the fourth frame, when he yielded an RBI double to Ryan Mountcastle. Lopez finished his outing with 18 whiffs on 98 pitches (58 strikes), and his 11 punchouts were his most since June 23, 2024 against the Athletics (14). He has three quality starts this season with a 2.18 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 37:5 K:BB across 33 innings, and he is lined up to face the Giants at home this weekend.