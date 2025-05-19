Parker Messick News: Racking up Ks at Triple-A

Messick has a 1.33 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 31:9 K:BB in 20.1 innings over his last four starts for Triple-A Columbus.

Messick's 11.3 percent walk rate in his first year at Triple-A is the worst mark of his career, but his 33.3 percent strikeout rate trails only Bubba Chandler among qualified International League starters. Messick is a bulky 6-foot lefty with a plus changeup and a fastball that ranges from 89-to-94 mph. He throws the kitchen sink at hitters, and it's been keeping Triple-A hitters off balance, especially lately. Messick could get a chance in the majors this summer, although he is not yet on the 40-man roster.