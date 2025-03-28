Fantasy Baseball
Patrick Corbin headshot

Patrick Corbin News: Heads to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

The Rangers optioned Corbin to Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday.

Corbin didn't sign a one-year deal with Texas until March 18, so rather than having him rush through his throwing progression so that he could be included on the Opening Day roster, he was sent to the minors to continue building up at a more comfortable pace. He's expected to make two starts at Round Rock before potentially slotting into the Texas rotation for the team's series in Seattle that runs from April 11 through 13. Corbin is coming off a 2024 season with the Nationals in which he submitted a 5.62 ERA and 1.50 WHIP across 174.2 innings.

