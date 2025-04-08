Patrick Corbin News: Struggles in second inning Tuesday
Corbin didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against the Cubs, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks with no strikeouts in four innings.
Corbin had a rough second inning in his Rangers debut, giving up a leadoff homer to Dansby Swanson and a two-run single to Seiya Suzuki. The veteran left-hander tossed three scoreless innings otherwise, and he was able to throw 74 pitches before his night came to an end. Corbin could have some deep-league streaming appeal at home against the Angels in his next scheduled start, which lines up for early next week.
