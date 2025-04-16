Paul DeJong Injury: Goes on IL with fractured nose

The Nationals placed DeJong on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a fractured nose, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

DeJong suffered the injury in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Pirates, when he was hit in the face by a Mitch Keller offering. If the fractured nose is the extent of his injuries, DeJong shouldn't be in line for an extended absence. Trey Lipscomb was recalled from Triple-A Rochester and will take over DeJong's spot on the 26-man active roster.