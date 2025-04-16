Fantasy Baseball
Paul DeJong headshot

Paul DeJong Injury: Released from hospital

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

DeJong (nose) was held overnight at a Pittsburgh hospital for observation but was released Wednesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

DeJong was hit in the face by a pitch in Tuesday's game versus the Pirates and was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a fractured nose. The Nationals are hopeful DeJong isn't dealing with any additional injuries, but they won't know for sure until the swelling around his eye goes down. Amed Rosario is at third base for Washington on Wednesday and should see the bulk of the time there while DeJong is out.

Paul DeJong
Washington Nationals
