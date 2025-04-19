Paul Skenes News: Allows two runs in loss

Skenes (2-2) took the loss against the Guardians on Saturday. He allowed two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out four across seven innings.

Skenes got the start Saturday despite operating on just four days of rest. He gave up the first run of the game on a Steven Kwan single in the third inning before yielding a solo homer to Kyle Manzardo in the seventh. Skenes bounced back to strike out two of the last three batters he faced, but he wasn't able to get enough run support from the Pirates' offense to avoid the loss. Skenes leads the National League with 31.1 innings tossed across his five starts, and he ranks third and eighth in WHIP (0.80) and strikeouts (30), respectively. He's slated to make his next start next week on the road against the Dodgers.