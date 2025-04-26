Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Paul Skenes headshot

Paul Skenes News: Dominates Dodgers for third win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

Skenes (3-2) picked up the win Friday, allowing five hits over 6.1 scoreless innings in a 3-0 victory over the Dodgers. He struck out nine without walking a batter.

In a battle of early NL Cy Young candidates, Skenes came out on top against Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The Pittsburgh ace racked up 37 called or swinging strikes among his 108 pitches (69 total strikes), and his nine Ks were his highest total so far in 2025. Skenes will take a 2.39 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 39:4 K:BB through 37.2 innings into his next start, which lines up to come at home next week against the Cubs.

Paul Skenes
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now