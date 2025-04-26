Paul Skenes News: Dominates Dodgers for third win

Skenes (3-2) picked up the win Friday, allowing five hits over 6.1 scoreless innings in a 3-0 victory over the Dodgers. He struck out nine without walking a batter.

In a battle of early NL Cy Young candidates, Skenes came out on top against Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The Pittsburgh ace racked up 37 called or swinging strikes among his 108 pitches (69 total strikes), and his nine Ks were his highest total so far in 2025. Skenes will take a 2.39 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 39:4 K:BB through 37.2 innings into his next start, which lines up to come at home next week against the Cubs.