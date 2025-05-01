Paul Skenes News: Serves up three homers in loss

Skenes (3-3) was charged with the loss Thursday against the Cubs after surrendering three runs on five hits and four walks over five innings.

The right-hander was staked an early 2-0 lead and kept Chicago off the board through four frames, but Dansby Swanson, Kyle Tucker and Seiya Suzuki hit solo homers during the fifth inning to saddle Skenes with the loss. The 22-year-old set season worsts with two strikeouts and four walks, and it was also the first time this year he didn't work into the sixth inning. The performance breaks a run of three straight quality starts for Skenes, though he still has an impressive 2.74 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 41:8 K:BB on the campaign.