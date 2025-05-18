Paul Skenes News: Stellar in loss

Skenes (3-5) allowed one run on three hits and a walk over eight innings Sunday, striking out nine and taking a loss against the Phillies.

Skenes was in elite form Sunday and completed eight innings for the second time in his MLB career. He didn't allow a hit until the fifth inning and gave up just three singles in the outing. Skenes tossed 71 of 102 pitches for strikes and generated a career-high 22 whiffs, including seven with his fastball that averaged 98.2 mph. Since coughing up five runs against the Cardinals on April 8, he's produced a 2.03 ERA with a 42:13 K:BB over his last seven outings. Skenes has produced a quality start in three of his five losses this season. He'll carry a 2.44 ERA into his next matchup, which is lined up to be at home against the Brewers.