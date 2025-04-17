Pavin Smith News: Homers again Thursday
Smith went 2-for-3 with two walks, a double, a homer, two RBI and a stolen base during Thursday's 6-4 win against the Marlins.
It was the third straight two-hit performance for Smith and his second consecutive game with a home run. The 29-year-old has yet to make a start against a left-handed pitcher this season, but he's starting everyday against righties and has a .404/.491/.745 slash line with seven doubles, three long balls, seven RBI and 10 runs through 18 games this year.
