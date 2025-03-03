Pete Crow-Armstrong Injury: Scratched with tight hamstring
Crow-Armstrong was scratched from the Cubs' Cactus League lineup Monday due to right hamstring tightness, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
The Cubs say Crow-Armstrong's removal from the lineup was precautionary, but a hamstring injury is nonetheless worrisome especially for a player who relies so much on his speed. Consider Crow-Armstrong day-to-day for the time being.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now