Pete Crow-Armstrong headshot

Pete Crow-Armstrong Injury: Scratched with tight hamstring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Crow-Armstrong was scratched from the Cubs' Cactus League lineup Monday due to right hamstring tightness, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The Cubs say Crow-Armstrong's removal from the lineup was precautionary, but a hamstring injury is nonetheless worrisome especially for a player who relies so much on his speed. Consider Crow-Armstrong day-to-day for the time being.

Pete Crow-Armstrong
Chicago Cubs
