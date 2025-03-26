Peter Strzelecki News: DFA'd by Pittsburgh

GM Ben Cherington announced Wednesday that Strzelecki was designated for assignment, Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The right-hander was unable to earn a place on the Pirates' Opening Day roster after being acquired from the Guardians for cash in November, and he'll also lose his place on the 40-man roster to free up space for non-roster invitee Ryan Borucki. Strzelecki had a 2.31 ERA in 10 regular-season appearances with Cleveland last year but also struggled to a 5.01 ERA at the Triple-A level.