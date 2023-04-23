NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our NL FAAB Factor series.

The chart, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's skills and role on an A-E scale. An "A" grade is reserved for a high-impact prospect stepping into an everyday role.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

If you have questions on players, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

STARTING PITCHER

Andrew Abbott/Luke Weaver, Reds: Abbott could be looking at a jump from Double-A Chattanooga to Triple-A, leaving him one step from the majors. He's recorded 36 strikeouts and three walks while sporting a 1.15 ERA and 0.57 WHIP in 15.2 innings through three starts. Abbott posted a 4.75 ERA, 3.48 FIP, 1.37 WHIP, 30.8 percent strikeout rate and 10.6 percent walk rate in 20 starts at Double-A last year. From there, given that Weaver and Luis Cessa are currently in the big-league rotation, Abbott could see Cincy by June. The hot start oversells his prospect value, as he's a cerebral lefty with a low-90s fastball, quality breaking ball and improved changeup, but the Reds do have a rotation need. Weaver, profiled last week, gets another mention as he was activated and made his season-debut Thursday. He allowed four runs on four hits and two walks with eight strikeouts over six innings against the Pirates after recovering from a poor first inning. Weaver signed a one-year, $2 million deal with the Reds over the winter, coming off a rough 6.56 ERA in 35.2 innings (mostly in relief) in 2022 between Arizona and Kansas City. He last pitched well in 2019, and is probably better suited to the bullpen. Abbott-12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (early spec call up bid); Weaver- 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5

Tristan Beck/Ross Stripling, Giants: Beck, who came over to the Giants in 2019 in the Mark Melancon deal, enjoyed a solid end of that season but has since struggled. He was called up Wednesday and replaced Alex Wood (hamstring), who was added to the 15-day injured list. Beck, who had been starting for Triple-A Sacramento, produced a 3.38 ERA and 1.22 WHIP with nine punchouts over 13.1 innings and is initially pitching out of the pen in San Fran. He allowed four runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out five over 5.1 innings in relief Thursday. Stripling opened 2022 in the bullpen, but moved into the Toronto rotation and finished with a 3.01 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 111:20 K:BB across 134.1 innings. He secured a two-year deal with the Giants and was expected to begin the year as the third starter in the rotation. Stripling started the third game of the season on Apr. 2, but his subsequent three appearances came out of the bullpen while Sean Manaea has unseated him for the final spot in the rotation. He's receiving the first chance to replace Wood for at least the next two weeks. Beck - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4; Stripling - 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Jose Butto/Joey Lucchesi, Mets: Butto, promoted for a spot start last week, could be back up again shortly. Carlos Carrasco has a bone chip that was treated with an injection, but could sideline him for a while. In addition, Max Scherzer has received a 10-game suspension due to the "sticky stuff" on his hand/glove in his start Wednesday against LA. If one or both are sidelined, Butto - who only allowed a run against the Athletics over five innings and impressed at Triple-A last year - could move into a rotation spot, though has to wait until May 2 to be eligible following his demotion unless a pitcher goes on the IL. Lucchesi underwent Tommy John surgery in June 2021 and returned to throw 12.1 innings in the minors last season. He posted a 2.30 ERA and 15:7 K:BB through three starts and 15.2 frames as a member of the Triple-A rotation. Lucchesi received the initial nod to replace Carrasco/Scherzer and started Friday where he tossed seven shutout innings with nine strikeouts, aided by the curveball he added while rehabbing from surgery. He should remain in the rotation until at least Justin Verlander (arm) is ready to return. And with David Peterson scuffling, he could stick beyond that. Butto - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5; Lucchesi - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

Johnny Cueto, Marlins: Cueto, who dealt with a biceps issue in spring training and aggravated the injury in his first start of the regular season, threw a 35-pitch bullpen session Tuesday. He's scheduled to pitch in an extended spring training game Tuesday and will need multiple minor-league rehab starts to build up for starting duties, putting him in line for a mid-May return from the 15-day injured list. Once activated, Cueto should slide back into his back-end rotation slot. But if both Braxton Garrett and Edward Cabrera are pitching well, he could end up in the bullpen. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $4 (early injury spec return bid)

Kyle Hendricks, Cubs: Hendricks suffered a right shoulder capsular tear last August, which sidelined him to begin 2023. He's progressed from throwing live BP to tossing 36 pitches over two innings of a simulated outing Monday. Hendricks, whose pitch-to-contact style caught up with him the past two seasons, felt great afterwards with his next steps a bullpen session Thursday followed by a three-inning outing in extended spring training Saturday. Assuming there are no setbacks, he should embark on a rehab assignment in the hopes of being part of the Cubs' rotation by the end of April or early May. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (early injury spec return bid)

Tommy Henry/Brandon Pfaadt, Diamondbacks: The Mad Bum era in Arizona ended Thursday as he was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks. Henry is receiving the first chance to fill his rotation spot Monday against Kansas City. His hold on the role is tenuous at best, especially if his minor-league struggles carry forward considering an ugly 6.33 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 22:8 K:BB in 21.1 innings (four starts) this season with Triple-A Reno and a 5.36 ERA across nine big-league starts in 2022. Waiting in the wings is Pfaadt, who started Thursday at Reno and is on the same schedule that Bumgarner was. Prior to that start, he had posted a 3.63 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 395:64 K:BB through 312 career minor-league innings and looked solid in his last two outings after a rough first start. Pfaadt allowed three hits and one walk while striking out eight over seven scoreless innings for Reno on Thursday and could be up sometime within the next week. Henry - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4; Pfaadt - 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (early spec call up bid)

Matthew Liberatore, Cardinals: Liberatore, who came over to St. Louis from Tampa for Randy Arozarena, struggled with his fastball since the year off in 2020 with a rise in walks, homers, and too many baserunners. Those issues were on full display in his major-league debut last season. Profiled last week, Liberatore gets another mention as he saw his fastball velocity tick up to the mid-90s this spring, which has contributed to his 2.38 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 30:8 K:BB in 22.2 innings over four starts for Triple-A Memphis. Adam Wainwright (groin) is nearing a return to the rotation, and there's no room for Liberatore, but he won't need much more seasoning before he's ready for another shot in the big-league rotation if other injuries occur. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (spec call up bid)

Wade Miley, Brewers: Miley, profiled in the first column of the year and two weeks ago, deserves another mention due to his hot start. The 36-year-old tossed shutouts in two of three starts to kick off the campaign and produced a 1.50 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and a 14:3 K:BB over 18 innings before allowing two runs on four hits and a walk with three strikeouts in five innings to earn the win Saturday. Miley, who battled numerous injuries last season and only threw 37 innings for the Cubs, signed a one-year deal with the Brewers in January. Aaron Ashby (shoulder) will miss most of the year while Brandon Woodruff has been diagnosed with a sub-scapular strain in his right shoulder. That should give Miley, who resurrected his career in Milwaukee in 2018, additional leash while filling the fifth rotation spot. 12-team Mixed: $5; 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: Rostered

Cristopher Sanchez, Phillies: Sanchez, who opened the season on the 15-day IL with a left triceps strain, impressed in his two rehab starts. He covered 4.2 innings and 75 pitches in his second rehab appearance for Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday, striking out five while allowing one earned run on three hits and two walks. Sanchez was activated to start Saturday's matchup against the Rockies at Citizens Bank Park due to the Phillies' needing a sixth starter in a five-day span. He could now find himself in the mix to remain in the rotation with Ranger Suarez (forearm) still on the shelf. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Michael Soroka, Braves: Soroka, profiled last week, is being repeated as he's inching his way closer to returning to the majors. He's remained healthy and posted a 1.32 ERA and 13:4 K:BB through 13.2 innings over three starts this year for Triple-A Gwinnett, the most of which was six shutout frames. With Bryce Elder pitching well, Atlanta doesn't have a clear vacancy in its rotation. But should he stumble or another pitcher go on the IL, Soroka seems likely to be the next man up. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (spec call up bid)

Gavin Stone, Dodgers: Stone, one of the Dodgers' and baseball's top prospects, is under consideration for a spot start this week. A fifth-round pick in 2020, he posted a 1.48 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 168:43 K:BB in 121.2 innings last season across the top three levels of the minors. Stone mixes a 93-95 MPH four-seamer that gets plenty of whiffs, a sinker with good armside run, an upper-80s slider - which is more of a groundball inducer than bat-misser - and devastating changeup to retire hitters. He's off to a slow start this year with a 7.20 ERA and 12:8 K:BB over 15 innings at Triple-A. But with Michael Grove (groin) on the IL, Stone remains one of the options to fill in. The Dodgers are also mulling bringing Tony Gonsolin (ankle) back early or shortening the rotation for a turn, but Stone could get the nod for his major-league debut. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (spec call up bid, up in keeper leagues)

Levi Stoudt, Reds: Stoudt, who came to the Reds from the Mariners in the Luis Castillo deal, made his big-league debut Wednesday. He was shelled by the Rays and gave up seven runs on nine hits and a walk over four innings while striking out three. Stoudt is a fly ball pitcher, which obviously can be a problem at Great American Ball Park. With Luke Weaver (forearm) making his 2023 debut Thursday and Hunter Greene unlikely to miss his turn in the rotation after taking a comebacker off his leg Monday, Stoudt was bounced back to Triple-A Louisville but likely is next in line if a starter is required. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $4 (stash candidate)

Ranger Suarez, Phillies: Suarez, sidelined with forearm inflammation, has progressed from tossing bullpen sessions to a pair of simulated games - the second of which was 35-40 pitches Saturday. His next step, barring a setback, likely will be to begin a rehab assignment consisting of three or four minor-league starts. The 27-year-old left-hander is probably steering toward a 2023 debut in early-to-mid May as he builds up his pitch count. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (injury spec return bid)

RELIEF PITCHER

Jose Alvarado, Phillies: Alvarado, profiled last week, gets another mention as he notched saves in back-to-back outings Tuesday and Wednesday and added a third Friday. He's arguably been baseball's best reliever so far this season while managing a ridiculous 18:0 K:BB across 8.1 IP and only allowing one earned run and four hits. Craig Kimbrel, who picked up the save Saturday, and Seranthony Dominguez are still in the closer mix. But Alvarado, who took a major step forward last year, has shown he can handle the role when called upon. 12-team Mixed: $5, 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: $16

Daniel Bard, Rockies: Bard was placed on the 15-day IL just prior to first pitch on Opening Day due to anxiety and was activated Tuesday. He struggled with his command during the Cactus League and the World Baseball Classic, but appears to be in a better spot both physically and mentally nearly three weeks later. Bard was brilliant last season with 34 saves, a 1.79 ERA and 0.99 WHIP and recorded three punchouts and allowed one hit and no walks over a scoreless 23-pitch, 17-strike inning rehab outing at Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday. He's initially being used in low-leverage outings but will likely supplant Pierce Johnson as the team's preferred closer sooner rather than later. 12-team Mixed: $11, 15-team Mixed: $18; 12-team NL: Rostered (was 61% rostered when activated)

Matt Bush, Brewers: Bush notched a two-out save Wednesday to clean up ninth Peter Strzelecki's mess. Devin Williams was unavailable after working two of the team's previous three games, so there's no reason to expect Bush will see regular save opportunities moving forward, though he would likely be a popular fantasy pick-up if Williams were to miss time. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5

Miguel Castro, Diamondbacks: Castro tossed a scoreless ninth Tuesday to earn the save, bailing out Andrew Chafin who surrendered three runs to start the inning. Arizona doesn't have a set closer, but Chafin has recorded three of their saves. With a 2.25 ERA and 1.00 WHIP over eight innings, Castro is expected to continue sharing high-leverage opportunities late in games and may be in line for additional save opportunities. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

Adam Ottavino, Mets: Edwin Diaz suffered a torn patella tendon celebrating Puerto Rico's victory over the Dominican Republic in the WBC and is likely out for the entire regular season. Manager Buck Showalter is mixing-and-matching to fill the massive hole. David Robertson and Ottavino are sharing closer duties with both working from the seventh to the ninth inning. Ottavino picked up a pair of saves this past week, giving him three on the season. 12-team Mixed: $3, 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14

A.J. Puk, Marlins: Puk came over from the A's for JJ Bleday with the upside to close full-time. That move has not been made formally, but his deployment recently indicates it's only a matter of time before that happens. The left-hander has pitched seven consecutive scoreless innings since allowing a run in his first outing of the year. Puk appears to have claimed the lead closing job in Miami, with Dylan Floro pitching the eighth Tuesday. The 27-year-old is 1-0 with a 1.13 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 8:1 K:BB through eight innings. 12-team Mixed: $9, 15-team Mixed: $18; 12-team NL: Rostered

CATCHER

Austin Wynns, Dodgers: Designated for assignment by the Giants, Wynns signed with the Dodgers. He inked a deal with LA, who needed a backstop after Will Smith was placed on the concussion injured list. Austin Barnes should operate as the No. 1 catcher for the duration of Smith's absence with Wynns as the backup. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $3

FIRST BASE

Connor Joe, Pirates: Joe, profiled last week based on an uptick in playing time, deserves another mention as he's been a fixture in the Pirates' lineup lately. He made his sixth straight start on Saturday and has batted in the middle of the order versus both righties and lefties. Joe, who played the past two seasons in Colorado, was traded to Pittsburgh in December. He's taken advantage of the opportunity due to several injuries, though his output has been somewhat boosted by an unsustainable BABIP. 12-team Mixed: $5, 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: Likely rostered

Trey Mancini, Cubs: Mancini, whose numbers declined the past two seasons in Baltimore and Houston, signed a one-year, $7 million contract with the Cubs in January with the deal including a $7 million player option for 2024. His struggles carried forward into the early part of the season, but he's turned it around batting .279 (12-for-43) over his last 10 games before Saturday's 0-for-4, with both his homers on the season and seven RBI. There's aren't elite numbers, but vastly improved to how Mancini began his Chicago tenure. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: Likely rostered

Matt Mervis, Cubs: Mervis is carving up Triple-A pitching and pushing for a promotion to the bigs. He's slashing .255/.403/.527 with three homers and as many walks as strikeouts (14) through 72 plate appearances. A breakout hitting prospect last season and undrafted free agent in 2020, Mervis has substantially improved his walk rate this year and it's only a matter of time before he's called up to replace Trey Mancini, Eric Hosmer and Edwin Rios at first. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (early spec call up bid)

SECOND BASE

Brett Wisely, Giants: Wisely was recalled Tuesday from Triple-A Sacramento to make his second appearance of the season for the Giants. He impressed in the minors and will be used in a utility role while in San Fran. 12-team Mixed: $No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

THIRD BASE

J.D. Davis, Giants: Davis, profiled in the first column, is being repeated as he's been raking at the plate. Through Tuesday's game, he was slashing .306/.343/.532 with four home runs, 13 RBI, seven runs scored and two doubles through 67 plate appearances (through Friday's games). Davis' solid play has earned him a near-everyday role to begin 2023 while seeing time at first and third as well as at DH. He struggled in New York last season, but found his stroke after being dealt to SF. 12-team Mixed: $8; 15-team Mixed: $18; 12-team-NL: Rostered

SHORTSTOP

Paul DeJong, Cardinals: DeJong, out for the entirety of the season so far while recovering from a back injury, was to be activated Sunday. Formerly a starter, he ceded that role in 2021 as his strikeouts climbed while his rate power cratered. Now on the St. Louis roster, DeJong should operate in a utility role. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team-NL: $4

Luke Williams, Dodgers: Yonny Hernandez, who slashed .273/.385/.424 in 18 Cactus League games, was promoted Wednesday with Miguel Rojas (strained left hamstring) landing on IL. He had started 109 games at shortstop in the minors and was a possible fill in while Rojas is sidelined, but was sent back down Thursday. Chris Taylor, who just returned from discomfort on his left side, and Mookie Betts - out on paternity leave - could be the main options at shortstop. But Williams got the start Thursday and will continue to be considered, even with Taylor ready to play. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team-NL: $6

OUTFIELD

Adam Engel, Padres: Engel, who dealt with hamstring issues his last two seasons with the White Sox, signed with the Padres this offseason and suffered a strained hamstring in March. He started a rehab assignment last Saturday and played four games with no ill effects. The 31-year-old appears on track to return from the 10-day injured list and join San Diego this week where he will provide some speed off the bench and operate as a part-time starter in the outfield. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team-NL: $5

Randal Grichuk, Rockies: Grichuk missed spring training and started the year on the IL after undergoing bilateral sports hernia surgery in February. He reported to Triple-A Albuquerque last Sunday to start a rehab assignment and will be evaluated in Colorado this week, paving the way for his return. After moving from Toronto to Colorado last season, Grichuk's numbers declined despite playing half his games at Coors Field. Once he returns, he should likely start in center field, but will need to hit to retain the role. 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team-NL: $11

Owen Miller/Blake Perkins/Tyrone Taylor/Joey Wiemer, Brewers: Miller, acquired from the Guardians in December for a player to be named later or cash, broke camp with the Brewers with Taylor (elbow) sidelined. He's mainly been used in the infield, but saw outfield time this week with Garrett Mitchell suffering a subluxated shoulder. Perkins received the call-up over Sal Frelick, who is dealing with a jammed thumb. Over his 54 plate appearances at Nashville this season, he slashed .292/.370/.417 with a homer and a steal. A switch-hitter, Perkins could end up occupying the larger side of a platoon with the righty-hitting Miller until Taylor returns, as Mitchell might miss the rest of the season. Taylor, sidelined all year, is on track to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville next Tuesday. He could have a path to a semi-regular role in the outfield if he beats Mitchell back from the shelf. If not, Taylor will either be a bench bat or remain in Nashville. Wiemer gets a short-term bump, which could turn into a longer-term benefit, with Mitchell sidelined and Taylor still out. He's gotten off to a slow start and will need to pick it up before Taylor returns. Miller-12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team-NL: $5; Perkins-12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team-NL: $7; Taylor-12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team-NL: $11 (injury return spec bid); Wiemer-12-team Mixed: $3; 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team-NL: Likely rostered

Austin Slater, Giants: Slater suffered a left hamstring strain Mar. 16, which was expected to require 3-to-4 weeks recovery time. He kicked off a rehab stint Apr. 14 and is on the verge of being activated. Once Slater rejoins the Giants, look for him to be on the short side of a platoon and start mainly against lefties while spelling Joc Pederson and sometimes Mike Yastrzemski along with some time at DH. 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team-NL: $7